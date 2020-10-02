North-east RNLI volunteer to undergo gruelling run for charity

An RNLI volunteer is gearing up to run nearly 50k for the life-saving charity.

Duncan MacKintosh, a Stonehaven RNLI volunteer, will run 26.2 miles on Sunday wearing his RNLI helmet and a lifejacket to raise funds.

Mr MacKintosh was due to fly south to London in April to complete the London Marathon for a second time, however, due to the pandemic the event was cancelled.

Instead, he has planned a route and upped the ante by electing to complete his gruelling marathon effort in the helmet he wears afloat as a volunteer.

So far, Mr MacKintosh has raised more than £1,200 with his employer BP, and is set to double all monies raised.

He hopes to encourage others to support the charity he dedicated his spare time to.

Mr MacKintosh said: “It is disappointing but unavoidable that the 2020 London Marathon had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was still keen to take part in the marathon in some capacity, buoyed by the determination to raise funds for the charity that saves lives at sea.”

He will set off from Cairn O’ Mount at 8.00am and aims to finish at Stonehaven Harbour around midday.

Mr MacKintosh added: “Running with 40,000 others in London and having the support of 60,000 others makes a huge difference.

“I will not have that this weekend when I leave Cairn O’ Mount and that will be tough.”

Volunteers will join him, while socially distanced, on various legs of the route.

He said: “I am delighted to be able to finish my run at Stonehaven Harbour, near to my home lifeboat station.

“Having recently joined the RNLI as a volunteer, I have seen first-hand the work that goes on and I am delighted to support the charity.”

To contribute to the fundraiser, visit his official Virgin Money Giving page here.