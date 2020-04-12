North-east RNLI group rings in the changes

The Montrose RNLI Ladies Guild has announced a series of changes.

The organisation will change its title from a “guild” to “fundraising group” to try to encourage more people to get involved.

Meanwhile, chairwoman Joy Wells, member secretary Christine Field, treasurer Wilma Ruxton and committee member Jane Stewart will stand down before the change.

In a statement, the Ladies Guild said: “We thank Joy, Christine, Wilma and Jane for their hard work and dedication to the RNLI over the years.

“But rest assured, the ladies intend to continue to support the new fundraising group in various ways, not just on the frontline but in the background too.

“We would like to announce that Heather Murray is to take on the role of fundraising group leader.”