North-east RNLI crews urge people to stay out of the sea

RNLI crews across the north-east are urging the public to stay out of the sea this Easter weekend.

Residents across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are being asked “not to use the sea for exercise or recreation” and to follow the clear instructions to say home.

A spokesperson said: “While you are allowed out for daily exercise, we do not recommend that this exercise is on or in the sea.

“Our charity’s lifeboat service is still available – but every time a lifeboat crew is called to an incident, it puts additional pressure on RNLI volunteers and other front line emergency services as well as potentially exposing them to COVID-19.

“You could be fully competent and never needed rescue, but by going out on the water you could encourage others who are less proficient to take part in similar activities.

“We know people who live at the coast still want to exercise by the sea, but when you do this, please think of the potential impact of your actions on RNLI lifeboat volunteers and other emergency services.”

Coastguard teams across the region are also asking people to “keep your beach gear at home” and not travel to the coasts, adding “it’s not a holiday, it’s a national emergency”.