North-east river to be returned to former glory

Part of a north-east river which was artificially straightened will have its natural twists and turns restored.

The Beltie Burn, a tributary of the River Dee near Torphins, had its meandering course made straight as part of agricultural improvements and to make way for the Deeside railway.

Now, as part of the pioneering Easter Beltie Restoration Project, a two-kilometre stretch will be returned to its natural course while 10 hectares of floodplain will also be created.

The work includes planting native trees and could help restore populations of wild salmon.

The project is a collaboration between the Dee District Salmon Fishery Board, River Dee Trust and James Hutton Institute.

Dr Susan Cooksley, who heads up the project, said: “Originally a twisting channel flowing through low-lying wetlands, the Beltie Burn’s middle reaches near the old Deeside line have been heavily straightened, embanked, widened and deepened.

“This has degraded habitats for fish, plants and invertebrates – the current channel contains far too much silt and sand, offering no salmon spawning habitat.

“The deepening means that the burn is completely disconnected from its floodplain, reducing available wetland habitat and the capacity of the whole area to store floodwaters.”

Edwin Third, river operations manager for Dee District Salmon Fishery Board, added: “By restoring this break in the continuity of the river system the whole catchment will benefit.

“These wetland habitats typically create around 150 times more food for fish and other animals than straightened channels can provide.

“So we really hope to see the return of spawning fish, as part of a thriving natural ecosystem.”