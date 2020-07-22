North-east retirement facility shortlisted for construction awards

A new retirement facility has been named on the shortlist for awards in the construction industry.

Brio Retirement Living, which is located in Chapelton, has been nominated in the Construction Project of the Year category at the Scottish Construction Awards.

The ceremony, which celebrates the top people and projects in the sector each year, will be held virtually for the first time due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Head of sales Cat Scanlon-Hill said: “Chapelton is a fairly new town in Aberdeen and we’re thrilled that our retirement village is being recognised.

“We put a lot of time and care into building a structure that would suit all residents, no matter what age or stage they are at in their lives.”

Those shortlisted will be judged by a panel of experts, with the winners announced on October 9.