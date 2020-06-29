North-east retailer reopens after spending lockdown creating scrubs for NHS

Staff at a north-east store returned to work today, after spending lockdown creating scrubs for the NHS.

Cashmere retailer Johnstons of Elgin opened their doors to customers for the first time in 12 weeks.

And those returning customers will be able to pick up a limited edition Rainbow scarf, with £100 from each sale being donated to NHS Charities Together.

The store has closed its fitting rooms as and introduced a one-way system in a bid to keep staff and customers safe.

The number of customers allowed in the store at any one time is being restricted and hand-washing facilities have been instealled.

Johnstons of Elgin’s cafe is currently closed, but the store is hoping it will reopen on July 15.

The brand is one of Scotland’s last remaining vertical mills, and was established in 1797. Last month they started producing small batches of scrubs at its Elgin mill for the local hospital and primary care centres.

George McNeil, managing director of retail, said: “The reopening of our stores is a welcome first step back to normality for the business.

“The safety of our employees and customers is paramount, and we have worked tirelessly with our teams across the five UK stores to ensure a safe shopping experience for all.

“Enhanced cleaning processes, with a clear focus on key customer touch points will also be used, as well as monitoring of footfall to ensure guests can shop safely.

“With closures originally anticipated to last until 5 April, it’s a great pleasure to reopen and welcome guests back to our beautiful stores. We can’t wait to see you all.”