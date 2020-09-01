North-east restaurants pledge to extend Eat Out To Help Out scheme into September

More than 30 north-east restaurants have confirmed they will be extending the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Most establishments on our list are continuing to offer the 50% off deal for the whole of September.

Due to the local lockdown in Aberdeen, venues across the city lost out on a massive driver of customers, as they were only able to take advantage of the Government-backed scheme for five days.

Both chains and local eateries have decided to offer an extension, although the full terms and conditions may vary at different restaurants – it’s best to make sure to check directly with the business when booking a table.

Across the UK more than 64 million meals were claimed for last month, with the initiative providing a boost to the hospitality sector in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.