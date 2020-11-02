North-east restaurant temporarily closes after manager diagnosed with coronavirus

A north-east restaurant has been forced to close after their manager contracted Covid-19.

Jaffs Bar and Restaurant made the announcement that one of their staff members tested positive for the virus on social media on Friday afternoon.

The eatery in the village of Dunecht will reopen to customers on November 11.

A Facebook post by manager Sarah Anne Cowie said: “Unfortunately a member of our team has contracted Covid, to be extra safe the rest of the team will be going into isolation.

“The restaurant will therefore be closed until the 11th of November.”

To fight off any potential negative comments it was further explained that the manager had contracted the virus.

A further post said: “I would like to add, I myself (the manager) am the one who has Covid. Nothing whatsoever was passed on via the restaurant.

“Some key members of staff (all of which show no symptoms whatsoever) and I have been in contact and they have had to isolate as a precaution.

“We therefore do not have the staff to open…We chose to be open and upfront because these things are going to happen however cautious we are and it is about how we react when it happens as well as trying to prevent it in the first place.

“Thank you very much for all the positive comments. See you all soon hopefully.”