North-east restaurant owner to continue helping those in need

The owner of a north-east restaurant has vowed to continue helping those in need after winning an award for his efforts.

Raj Hamed, who runs Carron to Mumbai in Stonehaven, has been offering free or discounted takeaway food to the over-70s and emergency workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He and his staff also did shopping for people who were unable to leave their homes in the early months of the outbreak.

Last week, Raj won a High Street Heroes award for his contribution to the community since the health crisis began.

And the kind-hearted restaurateur has promised to continue helping the vulnerable for as long as it takes.

Raj said: “At the start of the pandemic, when people were being told to shield, we realised that meant a lot of elderly people would not be able to leave the house. We knew that would be really difficult for them if they didn’t have relatives living nearby.

“We went round knocking on doors to see if people needed anything and we ended up looking after 22 households as well as offering discounts for key workers.

“I’ve lived in Stonehaven for the past 17 years and I have always tried to get involved in whatever community projects need me. We’ve done quite a bit of charity work.

“Our team are really committed to serving the community, especially the elderly people who might be at more risk just now.

“We will keep doing this for as long as we need to. Everyone wants to get rid of the pandemic as soon as possible but as long as it is still here, we will be helping people.”