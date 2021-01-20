North-east restaurant owner dishing out free meals for children

A restaurant owner is providing youngsters across the north-east with free meals in a bid to help struggling families.

Scott Learmonth, who runs Rug Rug Bennys in Montrose, has been dishing out hot food to children in Montrose, Arbroath and Brechin free of charge with the help of volunteers from the eatery.

Staff hope the kind gesture will relieve pressure on families trying to make ends meet as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scott said: “I’ve got three kids myself and I know a lot of people are struggling right now.

“We were in Montrose on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and we handed out just under 800 meals on those three days.

“On Monday we handed out another 187 meals in Arbroath.

“We’ve been making the meals for Montrose at the restaurant and in Arbroath, we’ve been using my mum’s burger van.

“We didn’t expect to hit the numbers that we did over the weekend, we had no idea how many people would want to use or need to use it.”

Scott said he plans to keep distributing meals across the north-east until schools reopen.

© Kim Cessford/DCT Media

He said: “There’s just four of us so it’s a lot of work, but we’re planning on doing it for as long as the schools are shut.

“After that, we will try and keep it to weekends until things are a bit more normal. We’re also trying to fit in a day for kids in Laurencekirk and Friockheim.

“We’ve had so many parents come up to us and thank us for our help.

“The reaction really is surprising. I was more shocked than anything when I realised how many people need help. It’s massively rewarding for us.”

Scott told how helping those in a difficult position has “motivated” him during a difficult time.

He added: “With hospitality being closed, it’s been really difficult financially. Mentally, it is draining.

“The free meals we’re handing out means we’re helping out a lot of people and it actually makes us feel better too because it motivates us and gets us doing something.

“It means we’re not sitting about and overthinking things.”

Scott has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help Rug Rug Bennys expand its free meals initiative.

To find out more, or to donate, go to http://bit.ly/35QoR1R