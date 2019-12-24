North-east restaurant closes its doors

A north-east restaurant has closed its doors.

Lil’ C’s Bar-B-Q announced the closure on Facebook.

The post said: “Lil C’s will be CLOSED. Apologies for any inconvenience. We will be getting in touch re bookings, if you do not hear from us please don’t hesitate to drop us a message.”

The restaurant, which posted the news on Saturday, is also listed as permanently closed on Facebook.

Fans of the American BBQ restaurant, based in Oyne, took to Facebook to express their disappointment.

One comment said: “We are absolutely gutted after showing up to buy our family gift vouchers and seeing the sign on the door. It was our favourite place to eat as a family. Feeling very sorry for the staff loosing their jobs so close to Christmas.”

Another message said: “Feel sorry for the staff, especially at this time of year.”

Another person posted: “That is so sad to hear. I hope that you guys can come back from this. X”