North-east restaurant carries out deep clean after customer tests positive for Covid-19

A north-east restaurant has carried out a deep clean after a customer informed them they had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to bosses at The Cock & Bull, near Balmedie, the customer was not showing symptoms, however a routine test before they headed offshore confirmed they had the virus.

The customer dined at the restaurant on Sunday evening.

Public NoticeWe were contacted this morning by a customer who dined with us late Sunday evening who has since tested… Posted by The Cock and Bull Balmedie on Tuesday, 4 August 2020

A statement released on the restaurant’s Facebook page said: “We immediately contacted our local Environmental Health department who have thoroughly investigated our risk assessment and safety procedures and are happy that we have carried out all necessary mitigating measures including deep cleans, 2 metre social distancing, staff masks, sanitising, test and protect and staff temperature checks (customer temperature checks also start today) and are confident that we have minimised any risk of the virus spread.

“Although we were not instructed to inform the public, we feel that transparency is key in these present circumstances therefore we wanted our customers to have this information in order to make an informed choice before choosing to dine with us.”