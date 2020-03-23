North-east restaurant boss offers free food to NHS staff and people over 70

A north-east restaurant owner is offering free takeaway food to NHS staff and people over 70.

Abdul Hamed, who owns Carron to Mumbai in Stonehaven, wants to repay those who have supported his Indian restaurant business for the past two years.

Abdul, known as Raj, is asking NHS staff to phone in orders to the restaurant, which is only open for takeaway, with the elderly being offered free food as well.

Police officers are being given a 20% discount.

Raj said: “The community has given us a lot of support and I just want to pay them back.

“I want to provide this free food for the NHS workers and anyone over the age of 70.

“I’m also keen to give the police a 20% discount and I would advise anyone to phone in their order.

“It doesn’t matter what job the people from the NHS do. All they need is to show their identity card to us.

“We are trying to help the community when there is a crisis like this and I am happy to be doing my part.”

For more information contact Carron to Mumbai on 01569 760460 or visit https://www.carrontomumbaistonehaven.co.uk/

