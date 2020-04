Two north-east residents have won £1,000 each.

The residents of Rickarton, near Stonehaven, won the prize when AB39 3TH was

announced the winning postcode in the People’s Postcode Lottery today.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “Congratulations to our winners! What a great way to start the week, I hope they enjoy their winnings.”

A minimum of 32% of all ticket sales go direct to charities across the UK, with more than £500 million donated to date.