North-east residents warned to brace for thunderstorms this week

North-east residents have been warned to expect a spate of bad weather this week.

After Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire enjoyed a heatwave over the weekend, with temperatures hitting highs of 19 degrees, this week will bring storms.

The Met Office has warned that thunderstorms will hit across the UK from today, with a yellow weather warning being put in place.

Most of the north-east are not expected to be hit by this bad weather until tomorrow.

The warm climate is expected to continue, but heavy rainfall could lead to floods, damage to buildings, power cuts and fast-flowing rivers.

Residents have been warned to take care during the thunderstorms and avoid being stuck outside, due to the threat of lightning.