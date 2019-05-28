North-east residents warned over telephone scam

A telephone scam is targeting north-east residents, Trading Standards have said.

Fraudsters have called Aberdeenshire residents in recent days claiming people owe them money to prevent bailiff action.

Aberdeenshire Trading Standards is warning residents in a bid to protect others from falling victim to the fraud.

A spokesman said: “We have had reports from the Laurencekirk area from people who are getting calls from a number claiming to be law enforcement.

“They are saying that legal action was being taken, the person’s national insurance number was frozen and to ‘push 1 to speak to the officer dealing with his case’. This is a scam.”

It is understood further complaints have been made about similar calls being received in Turriff, with demands for cash being made.

Report scams by calling Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.