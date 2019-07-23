North-east residents warned over dangers of carbon monoxide

North-east residents are urged to be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The issue results in 50 deaths and 4,000 hospital visits in the UK each year, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

Now the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering wants people in the north-east to take extra care..

Technical manager Jerry Whiteley said: “All appliances can develop faults, even when not in use.

“Portable gas or fuel-burning appliances, as well as engines and BBQs, can emit carbon monoxide if they are not maintained regularly or used correctly.

“Deadly fumes can build in seconds in confined spaces.”

Carbon monoxide is a natural gas created by the incomplete combustion of fossil fuels.

It causes symptoms similar to flu or food poisoning.