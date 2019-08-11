North-east residents warned of kitchen fires

North-east residents are being urged to take care in the kitchen to help prevent fires.

Figures from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service show there were more than four accidental electrical fires in kitchens in 2018.

Now the charity Electrical Safety First has warned people to take steps to reduce the risk.

Wayne MacKay, the charity’s deputy public affairs manager, said: “The number of fires is far too high, and our research around residents’ worrying kitchen habits offers an insight into why this is happening.

“It’s easy to get complacent when you’re in an environment you’re used to, but the kitchen is full of electrical safety hazards that we all need to be aware of.

“I urge anyone who regularly uses electrical kitchen appliances to make sure they’re clued up on the simple steps they need to take to ensure they’re being safe.”