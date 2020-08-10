North-east residents warned not to plant seeds arriving in post from China and Singapore

A farmers’ union has sent a warning to north-east residents following a scam.

NFU Scotland say “significant numbers” of households in the region have received unsolicited packets of seeds in the post from China or Singapore.

The union has urged residents not to handle or plant the seeds and instead report any incidents to the Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture (SASA).

It said in a statement: “It is possible that these seeds could be a harmful invasive species or harbour a disease both of which if released could pose a threat to agriculture and the environment.

“These seeds may have been treated with a chemical pesticide. Please wash your hands if you have handled them without gloves.

“Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture (SASA) is collecting these unsolicited packets of seeds for analysis. It is asking for your co-operation to send these seeds to SASA.

“Email your details and a postal address to info@sasa.gov.scot

“You will be sent a pre-paid self-addressed envelope and zip-lock bag. When you receive the envelope and zip-lock bag please insert the packet of seeds into the zip-lock bag and seal. Then place the zip-lock bag and contents into the envelope and post it back to SASA.

“If you receive further unsolicited packages, please report them again using info@sasa.gov.scot.”