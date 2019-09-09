North-east residents wanted for new paid climate change focus group

The Scottish Government is on the lookout for members of the public to take part in a paid focus group on climate change.

Keep Scotland Beautiful is helping the Scottish Government to hold the event in Inverurie to listen to what the public think needs to be done to combat the issue.

Anyone who lives in or around Inverurie, and does not normally think or talk much about climate change, is asked to give their thoughts and opinions.

The event is being held at the Acorn Centre at West Parish Church on West High Street, Inverurie, on Tuesday October 1 from 5.30-7.30pm.

The focus group will last two hours and will feature a selection of activities and conversation starters.

These will be aimed at enabling participants to express a view about what needs to be done to tackle climate change.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

All those who participate at the focus group will receive £25 at the end of the event.

On registration for this focus group, individuals will be asked to complete a questionnaire.

Answers to this will be used to ensure the organisers have a diverse range of participants.

One week before the event, they will contact 30 to 35 of the people who have registered to confirm their place at the event.

The focus group forms part of the Scottish Government’s Big Climate Conversation to listen to what the public thinks needs to be done to combat climate change.

It is one of a number of public workshops taking place across Scotland.

To register an interest in attending the event visit bit.ly/2lA6A4W