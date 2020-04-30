North-east residents wanted for BBC2’s Race Across the World

BBC2 are on the prowl to find north-east applicants for a new series of Race Across the World.

The second series of the popular show saw five pairs of contestants race from Mexico City to Ushuaia, a city located on the southern tip of South America, without stepping foot on a single plane.

The gruelling trip pushed contestants to their limits as they crossed 15 countries in just over two months and clocked up 25,000km.

Now, production company Studio Lambert has announced the show will return for another series as soon as it is safe to do so.

The company are looking for their next set of dynamic duos ready to take on their biggest challenge.

A statement from Studio Lambert said: “Maybe you’re looking to change something in your life? Or are keen to share the journey with someone special like a family member, work colleague, best friend or someone you’ve lost touch with.

“You may even have a very personal reason for wanting to explore a particular part of the world.

“If you think you and a loved one have got what it takes and are ready to embark on an adventure of a lifetime, then we encourage you to apply.

“Your next big adventure could be starting sooner than you think!”

To apply, visit www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/take-part/race-across-the-world-series3