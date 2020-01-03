North-east residents’ views wanted on green housing

Homeowners are being asked for their opinions on how to make their homes warmer and greener.

A new, legally binding standard for home energy efficiency from 2024 onwards is being proposed to help tackle climate change and fuel poverty.

The Scottish Government is now seeking views from homeowners on what this standard may look like and how they can help people meet it.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart, who is also Aberdeen Central MSP, said: “We are facing a global climate emergency and for our part, the Scottish Government is doing all we can to tackle climate change.

“That is why we are supporting home owners to make their homes warmer and cheaper to heat.

“Social landlords are already making excellent progress towards their energy efficient target, and with this standard, we will help homeowners to do the same.

“By the end of 2021, we will have allocated more than £1 billion since 2009 to tackle fuel poverty and improve energy efficiency.”

The consultation will be open until March 26, with responses shaping the next steps for action in owner-occupied housing.

It can be found at consult.gov.scot/housing-and-social-justice