North-east residents urged to visit community pharmacy with minor illnesses

Two MSPs have encouraged north-east residents to visit their community pharmacy after a new service was launched this week.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart and Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin are raising awareness of the new NHS Pharmacy First Scotland service, which went live this week.

It will allow community pharmacies to give people expert help for treating conditions such as sore throats earache and cold sores, as well as common conditions such as urinary tract infections (UTIs).

They can offer advice, treatment or referral if necessary, and is aimed to allow people to access the right care without having to visit their GP or A&E department for non-urgent treatment.

Mr Stewart and Ms Martin said: “The launch of NHS Pharmacy First Scotland means that folk will get the right care and medical support closer to home – often with no waiting time or appointments needed.

“In recent months, perhaps more than ever, the NHS has been there to protect us – but many of us don’t need to visit A&E to get the care we need.

“This new service will provide a local approach to ensure the community has access to healthcare for more minor ailments.

“Let’s remember though – in an emergency you should always contact 999 or go to your nearest accident and emergency department.”