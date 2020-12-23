North-east residents urged to use self-service form if Covid-19 positive

North-east residents diagnosed with Covid are being urged to fill out an online form with details of where they have been to help the Test and Protect system run more smoothly.

When a person tests positive for coronavirus, they are contacted by NHS Grampian’s contact tracers, who work to find out who they have been in contact with in order to find out close contacts who will need to self-isolate to stop the potential spread of the virus.

However, as cases have been rising in the north-east, the health board has now rolled out a new self-service form which allows people to fill in where they’ve been and who they’ve seen with details such as a telephone number prior to being called by the team.

By filling out the form prior to the phone call, it will cut the time taken to go through the process in half – saving valuable time for NHS Grampian teams, as well as members of the public.

Dr Derek Cox, the lead consultant for contact tracing at NHS Grampian, said that he hopes around two-thirds of people diagnosed will use the online survey.

He said: “At the beginning of November we were getting about 25 or so cases a day, at the beginning of December we were getting about 70/75 cases a day, and on Monday and the day before we got more than 150 cases each day so the case numbers are growing hugely.

“It would be nice if the way people were dealing with life would stop that increase happening – it’s very much about prevention.

“With the huge number of cases, the pressure is on our contact tracing team. They are now very, very busy and we have actually had to have some help. We got some help from the National Contact Tracing Centre, and Shetland health board very kindly offered us some help as well.

“There’s one thing that will help – the so-called self-service system.”

When a test comes back positive, a text message is sent to the person, letting them know the result. There is also a link to the form included, which when clicked will bring the person through to a survey.

Dr Cox added: “Before they ever receive a telephone call they can actually upload to the case management system the details of all their personal contacts and all the places they’ve visited where they’ve been in contact with people but they don’t know their names.

“What that means is when the contact tracer phones them, they’ve got that information in front of them and they can run through that quickly and just confirm the details are correct. It means a conversation which might have taken an hour might be done in half an hour.

“I’d really like to encourage them all to click on the link to the self-service portal to fill in the details before they get a call from the contact tracer.

“If they can get that, we can get through more cases in a day than we’re currently managing.

“Up to now we’ve managed to get through all our cases without any waiting lists building up but at the moment our contact tracers are hard-pressed to do two cases, each with about 10 contacts each in a working day.

“If we have 60 contact tracers on, it means they can cope with about 120 cases, but at the moment we’re seeing more than 150 cases dropping in per day.

“If half of cases filled in their details on the self-service portal, we might get through three cases a day, plus their contacts. That would mean we could get up to 180 cases a day with 60 contact tracers.

“Anyone who can, please use the self-service portal.”