North-east residents urged to use charity shops to help save lives

North-east residents have been encouraged to visit a national charity’s stores to help it tackle a shortfall in funding caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cancer Research UK is reopening its stores after three months of lockdown-imposed closures.

The majority of the charity’s shops are hoping to tackle the shortfall in funding caused by the pandemic.

Their shops include High Street, Banchory, Aberdeen’s shops on Union Street and Rosemount Viaduct, West High Street in Inverurie, Drummer’s Corner, Peterhead and the Fraserburgh shop on Broad Street.

Usually, the shops contribute to more than £25 million every year to research and Cancer Research UK has suffered a dramatic loss in income since shutting its doors in March.

In an effort to plug the funding gap, an urgent appeal has been launched.

Its customers are a key part of this effort, and strict measures are being followed to ensure they can shop, volunteer and donate goods safely.

These include social distancing, hand sanitiser stations, cough guards at till points, face coverings and gloves for shop staff and volunteers, additional cleaning and a 72-hour quarantine period for donated items.

Customers will also be asked to wear a face mask, in line with Scottish Government regulations.

Staff are recommending that people phone ahead to check capacity on the day before dropping off goods as the new safety measures mean that storage space may be limited.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman for Scotland, said: “To save lives tomorrow, we need the public’s support today – so we want people to know we’re making every effort to create a safe shopping experience.

“Covid-19 has hit us hard and after three long months we’re delighted to be able to welcome new and familiar faces back through our doors again, as well as a host of new donations.

“Our shops are full of new and pre-loved items, fashion one-offs and homeware treasures – particularly after lockdown clear-outs.

“As well as being sold at bargain prices, every sale helps to fund our work. But right now, clinical trials are being postponed and we’re having to delay vital research.

“That’s why we’re asking our customers to do what they can. Whether they shop, donate goods or volunteer their time – all are essential to help us keep making breakthroughs for people with cancer.”

The charity’s online stores are also up and running.

For more information on Cancer Research UK shops and opening hours visit cruk.org/shops.