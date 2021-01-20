North-east residents urged to stay safe while out on walks

North-east residents are being urged to stay safe while going out on walks.

With Covid-19 restrictions meaning that limited opportunities exist for usual leisure activities, more people are taking to the streets and footpaths to enjoy some winter walking opportunities.

Road Safety North East Scotland (RSNES) is reminding road users of the seasonal risks linked to walking and is offering basic advice to help keep pedestrians safe on north-east roads.

While traditional winter hazards such as snow and ice may make walking challenging, other factors such as reduced daylight hours and the low winter sun can pose additional risks.

Ewan Wallace, chair of RSNES and head of transportation at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “With more people out walking throughout north-east Scotland, everyone needs to be mindful of road safety, given January’s statistical prevalence for pedestrian casualties.

“Reduced daylight hours and weather factors including a low winter sun, mean that road users have to be particularly careful and take time to check that any proposed action or manoeuvre is safe.

“We hope that by taking a few extra seconds to think about these simple road safety measures will lead to having a safe January on north east roads.”

Pedestrians should use recognised footpaths where available and cross the road at safe locations or where crossing facilities are provided. In poor-daylight conditions, they should wear or carry something light-coloured, bright or fluorescent.

In darkness, they should consider wearing something reflective which allows vehicle headlights to highlight them from further away and gives drivers more time to react.