North-east residents urged to report grey squirrel sightings

An animal conservation charity is encouraging north-east residents to report any sightings of grey squirrels.

Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels has received reports of the grey creatures being seen north of the River North Esk, prompting a call for locals to record sightings of grey squirrels online.

A statement from Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels said: “As grey squirrels have spread northwards they have brought with them the threat of squirrelpox.

“Grey squirrels suffer no ill-effects of carrying the virus, however, if spread to our native red squirrel it can typically prove fatal.

“Without action, grey squirrels could continue to spread north, becoming established in Kincardineshire and beyond.

“If these squirrels are able to connect with the ‘island’ population in Aberdeen, which does not currently carry squirrelpox, the effects could be devastating.”

The organisation is appealing to anyone who sees a grey squirrel in the Aberdeenshire are to report any sightings as a matter of urgency at www.scottishsquirrels.org.uk