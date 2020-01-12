North-east residents urged to ‘remain vigilant’ as weather warnings in place across region

Two weather warnings have been issued for the north-east.

A yellow alert for wind is in place for 10am tomorrow until 12am on Tuesday, while a flood warning has also been issued for both tomorrow and Tuesday.

This could cause delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, particularly for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

A Met Office spokesman said that gales of around 50-60mph were expected, and could even reach slightly higher in exposed areas.

A statement from SEPA said: “There is a risk of significant coastal flooding on Monday and Tuesday due to higher than usual tides and large waves.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”