North-east residents urged to ‘remain vigilant’ after flooding alert issued

Residents of the north-east have been told to prepare for possible flooding after an alert was issued by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa).

Flood alerts currently cover the entirety of mainland Scotland, except for a large section of the Highlands.

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the area of Findhorn, Moray, Nairn and Speyside are all impacted by Sepa’s latest update, which was issued just after 10am.

While the alert is currently in effect, it mainly warns of weather that is forecast to arrive in the area tomorrow.

On its website, Sepa says: “A period of frequent rain, which will be heavy at times, early on Friday morning followed by heavy showers later on Friday and on Saturday could cause flooding impacts from surface water and small watercourses.”

The organisation adds that north-east urban areas and the transport network are likely to be worst affected by the conditions.

Heavy showers are forecast by the Met Office for the region on Friday, and a yellow warning for rain will come into effect at midnight tonight.

It will be followed on Saturday by a separate yellow warning for thunderstorms covering the entire Scottish mainland, which will begin at 4am and last until midnight on Sunday.

The Met Office website forecasts: “Heavy, slow-moving showers, some thundery, may cause travel disruption and flooding in a few places.”