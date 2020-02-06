North-east residents urged to recycling batteries safely

North-east residents have been encouraged to safely dispose of batteries in order to avoid the risk of fire.

Aberdeenshire Council has reminded those living in the area to recycle old batteries properly, after new research carried out by YouGov suggested that only 43% of the public knew that if damaged, lithium-ion batteries can spark fires.

As a result, the local authority has reiterated that they can be put into freely-available pink battery recycling bags, which can either be left out for collecting, or taken to a recycling centre.

Council teams will pick up sizes AA, AAA, C, D, button, square, mobile phone and laptop batteries.

Waste manager Ros Baxter said: “The potential risk of fire should never be underestimated as when they are in such close proximity to flammable material such as paper and plastics the results can be catastrophic.”