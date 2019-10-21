North-east residents urged to lock up as the clocks go back

Police are urging north-east residents to guard against sneak thieves in the week the clocks go back.

Officers have issued advice to people living in the region as the evenings will be darker when the clocks go back an hour on Sunday.

They said that – though the number of housebreakings in Aberdeen is at an “unprecedented” low level – there tends to be a spike in the first week of November as criminals take advantage of the cover of darkness, often helped by people who do not take basic security measures.

Earlier this year, police sent officers to various parts of the city to try door handles on residential streets.

They found one in five doors were unlocked – and some had car keys on display.

Sergeant Simon Lewis-Dalby said: “The nights grow longer as the time approaches for the clocks to go back so we would encourage you to take a look at your property.

“Ensure that unneeded tools and furniture – particularly ladders – are securely locked away.

“Have you adjusted your evening routine to ensure there is a light on at home, even when you’re out?

“We know this can mean a constant fiddle with time clocks as it gets darker earlier.

“However, having a light on at home in the evenings is a significant deterrent.”

Sgt Lewis-Dalby encouraged north-east residents to take the change in the seasons as a prompt to review their security.

“This could apply to not just outside lighting but also what physical measures you could take.

“Think ‘if I were locked out how would I get in?’.

“If the answer is other than getting the spare key from a friend or family (not under a plant pot), you are leaving yourself vulnerable.

“Have a look through your shed or garage window and ask yourself could you get in and if you could you get away with the items inside.

“We have a number of home security survey-trained officers with the local team who would be delighted to come to your home and see how you can Improve or enhance your property and personal security.

“If you would like a survey, please contact 101.”