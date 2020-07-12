North-east residents urged to keep following Covid-19 rules

As businesses across Aberdeen begin to reopen, people are being urged to keep following the rules and guidance to continue suppressing the spread of Covid-19.

A collective of leading business people have come together to encourage consumers to continue to follow the guidelines and play their part in keeping Scotland safe and open.

The campaign, which features Pheona Matovu, Cally Russell, Susan Doherty, Chloe Milligan and Josh Littlejohn MBE among others, emphasises the progress achieved so far and encourages everyone to continue their work as we look to the future.

Those involved in the campaign stress that they’ve only been able to open thanks to the collective efforts of the people of Scotland.

Josh Littlejohn, Founder of Social Bite, said: “I’m really proud to be involved in this campaign.

“Over the last 14 weeks Social Bite has distributed over 400,000 emergency food packs to Scotland’s most vulnerable people and we have only been able to do that thanks to support from the Scottish Government, the public and the amazing generosity of the Scottish business community.

“It’s been a tough time for so many of our friends in the business world and we’ve been looking forward to hospitality and other industries opening.”

For more information, visit https://www.gov.scot/coronavirus-covid-19/