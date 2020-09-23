North-east residents urged to have their say in phone box consultation

Residents in communities across the north-east are being reminded to have their say on the future of phone boxes in the region.

BT, which owns and maintains phone boxes, is carrying out a consultation on the proposed removal of 24 of them from across Aberdeenshire.

In its draft response to BT, Aberdeenshire Council has objected to all but two of the planned removals – at Crossfolds Crescent in Peterhead and the Square in Mintlaw.

Now the council is urging members of the public to have their say on the future of the region’s phone boxes.

In a statement, Aberdeenshire Council said: “BT is currently carrying out a consultation on the proposed removal of 24 public phone boxes in Aberdeenshire.

“You may have seen details of this consultation posted on affected phoneboxes within this area.

“Following an initial consultation with communities, Aberdeenshire Council have prepared a draft response to BT setting out whether we agree or object to the proposals for each phone box and the reasons why.

“We would now like to ask for any further comments on the draft before submitting our final response to BT.

“Communities may be interested to know that they have the option of ‘adopting’ their local box once the phone has been removed.”

Comments should be emailed to statistics@aberdeenshire.gov.uk. The consultation is open until October 18.