North-east residents urged to fill out road survey

North-east residents are being urged to take part in a nationwide roads survey.

The Society of Chief Officers of Transportation in Scotland (SCOTS) has organised the study, which is aimed at gauging users’ satisfaction with their local road network.

It covers all roads under local authority jurisdiction, as well as street lighting, pavements and cycle paths.

Trunk roads, such as the A90 and A96, and motorways are not covered.

A statement from Aberdeenshire Council: said: “All Scottish local authorities are being asked to promote the survey to residents, to get as complete a national picture as possible.

“It will also help councils determine priorities for spending on the road network against a challenging financial backdrop.

“On a local level, it will assist councils in determining their priorities for expenditure on the road network in a time of budget restraint.”