North-east residents told to ‘remain vigilant’ after high wind and heavy rain warning

People in the north-east are being warned to be vigilant, with two weather warnings issued for the area.

A flood alert is in place for both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for today and tomorrow.

There is also a yellow warning for wind from today at 10am until midnight tomorrow.

This could cause delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, particularly for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

A Met Office spokesman said gales of around 50-60mph were expected and could even reach slightly higher in exposed areas.

He added: “It will be very windy, moving in from the west and there will be quite a nasty rush in the evening, when there will be gales, certainly 50-60mph, in line with the weather warning.

“There will also be heavy rains.

“It should be brighter tomorrow but it will still be quite windy.”

The Met Office has advised some bus and train services may be affected and there may also be some short term losses of power.

Power cuts can be reported to SSE on 105.

A statement from environmental body Sepa said: “There is a risk of significant coastal flooding on Monday and Tuesday due to higher than usual tides and large waves.

“This will increase the risk of flooding to low-lying land and roads and could affect exposed coastal properties.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

The greatest risk is expected to occur at around high tide, which occurs at 3pm in Aberdeen tomorrow.