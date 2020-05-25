North-east residents scoop postcode lottery prize

Six people in Peterhead are celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Slains Court neighbours netted the winnings when AB42 2YF was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Monday.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners.

He said: “What a great surprise to start your week! Congratulations to our winners.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Ramblers which has received more than £8.8 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Ramblers is dedicated to looking after the paths and green spaces of Great Britain and works to create happier, healthier communities.

Other good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.