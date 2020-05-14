North-east residents scoop £1,000 postcode lottery prize each

Six residents in an Aberdeen community were the lucky recipients of a £1,000 cash prize in this weeks postcode lottery.

The University Court neighbours in Bucksburn claimed £1,000 each, when AB21 9DD was announced as a People’s Postcode Lottery Daily Prize winner on Thursday.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well wishes and said: “A big congratulations to all those who have picked up a prize today in Bucksburn.

“I’m sure the win will help lift their spirits and I hope they are able to treat themselves to something special with the cash.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities.

Over the years, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This particular draw was promoted by NSPCC, which has received more than £3.9 million in funding to help support its mission to end child abuse and neglect.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and the next opportunity for local charities to apply for funding raised by players will be in August.