Residents of Ellon rescued from homes as heavy rain floods streets

Residents have been evacuated from flooded properties and cars were stranded in water following heavy rain in the north-east.

A flood alert has been issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire by Sepa, warning that heavy, persistent rain over this morning would lead to flooding from surface water and small watercourses.

It is expected to continue for the majority of the morning.

In Ellon, fire crews were busy from around 4.50am and evacuated residents from six properties.

The most affected areas of the town are Meiklemill – including Bruce Crescent and Barratt Drive – Hospital Road and the areas neighbouring the Broomies Burn.

Residents described the McDonald Golf Course, just off Hospital Road, as a “lake” with “knee-high” water.

Ellon Academy Community Campus and its pool were closed this morning, with people unable to get past because of the standing water.

A resident online wrote: “Water pouring out of field above onto the access road and then down the school road down to the pedestrian bridge.

“I stopped just before, you would not want to drive into.”

Broomies Burns’ banks burst in the early hours and video footage showed its water running through Lyneve, and down Waterton Meadows.

A local shop manager could be seen handing out sandbags.

In a post online, Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin urged people to take care and highlighted some roads of concern.

“Roads impassable we’ve identified are – Oldmeldrum to Inverurie, Kingseat to Newmachar, and we’ve quite bad flooding in Meiklemill, Ellon.

“Don’t attempt these routes, and don’t drive you car through flooded patches.”

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Peter Chapmans said: “It’s absolutely devastating to see severe flooding in areas across Ellon.

“Residents living on streets such as Bruce Crescent have had to bear the brunt of rising water levels over the years which is unacceptable.

“The council must urgently look at ways in which this can be alleviated with the appropriate defence measures put in place.

“My thoughts go to those who have been affected by the torrential weather and have had to suffer damage to their property.

“I know several people helped in the early hours with sandbags for the area – it’s fantastic to see the community pull together in such unfortunate circumstances.”

There was also flooding on the A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road at Toll of Birness.

The A92 Stonehaven to Dundee road was closed after three cars became stuck in flood water between Arbroath and Montrose at around 4.10am.

Nobody was injured.

Police advised motorists to drive with care in the area.

The Met Office warning says the heavy will lead to further accumulations of 0.6in (15mm) for north-east Scotland with a few places perhaps seeing a further 1.2in-1.6in (30mm-40mm).