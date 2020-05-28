North-east residents reminded to have their say on major consultation

People in the north-east are being reminded to have their say on a proposed new local development plan.

The Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan 2021 has gone out for consultation and will be available for comment until July.

Aberdeenshire Council has produced a video to accompany the draft document, encouraging residents to make their views known.

The document sets out how land in the region could be developed over the course of the next decade and earmarks sites for specific uses.

It said: “The plan sets out how places could grow over a 10-year period. It also includes a wide range of policies that will be used to determine planning applications and identifies land for future development.

“As part of the consultation process, neighbour notification letters have been sent out to all properties that are on or adjacent to a site proposed for development in the proposed plan.”

The consultation on the document closes on July 17.