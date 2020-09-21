North-east residents reminded to download Protect Scotland app

Residents in the north-east have been urged to download a contact-tracing app to help fight coronavirus.

The Scottish Government’s Protect Scotland app – which tells users if they may have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 – was launched last week.

It has since been downloaded more than one million times.

Richard Lochhead, the MSP for Moray, called on more people to download the app to help fight the disease.

He said: “There was huge publicity around the launch of the ‘Protect Scotland’ app by Scottish Government, to help stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus and complement the person to person approach of the Test and Protect work.

“The app has now been downloaded over a million times, which is amazing in such a short space of time. It is vital that we keep up that momentum and that more and more people download it for the maximum positive benefit

“The app – which takes less than a minute to download – will allow people at risk to be alerted far more quickly, so that we can all take steps to reduce the risk of infecting others.

“Scotland’s official contact tracing app will help us all to protect ourselves, our family, our friends and our community by enabling faster contact tracing.

“The more people who have the app, the more it can help to slow the spread of coronavirus. That’s why I’m urging folk in Moray to download the app, and let’s all protect Scotland.”