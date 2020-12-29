North-east residents reminded not to delay Covid-19 tests

People in the north-east who display symptoms of Covid-19 have been urged not to delay getting tested over the festive period.

Testing centres will remain open over New Year despite public holidays, and health chiefs say it is “essential” anyone who thinks they may have the virus gets tested as soon as possible.

They say it is particularly important given the new strains of coronavirus, which could spread more easily.

Centres in the north-east include a drive-through facility at Aberdeen International Airport and a walk-in site near Aberdeen University.

National clinical director Professor Jason Leitch said: “Given the severity of the situation we face, it is of paramount importance that anyone with Covid symptoms does not delay getting a test.

“Testing is carrying on as normal at weekends and on public holidays and it’s that testing that protects others, by enabling contact tracing to take place and ensuring people know they should isolate to avoid spreading the virus.

“Getting tested also helps to give us the up-to-date data on how Covid-19 is spreading, which we need to tackle the virus.

“If people delay that testing then they are potentially putting other people at risk.

“So if you have a high temperature or fever, new continuous cough or a change in sense of smell or taste, you should self-isolate and please book a test immediately.”

To book a test visit the NHS Inform website or call 0800 028 2816.