North-east residents’ relief after refuse plan thrown out

North-east residents will “breathe a sigh of relief” at not having smaller bins, an opposition councillor has said.

Aberdeenshire Council infrastructure services committee backed plans for an overhaul to refuse collections.

Under the new plans, a three-week cycle will be brought in, with recyclables being collected in the first week and landfill goods the second before returning to recycling pick-ups.

Food waste will be collected every week under the proposals.

Earlier this year, Aberdeenshire Council proposed a different idea for its waste strategy, in which smaller bins would be rolled out across the region.

Zero Waste Scotland were due to provide £2.3 million of funding to implement the plans, however the group pulled out of the partnership in April, leaving the council looking for another way forward.

SNP councillor Stephen Smith said: “While the withdrawal of the funding offer from Zero Waste Scotland was disappointing, residents will be breathing a sigh of relief the rethink this prompted hasn’t been combined with the reduction in bin size that was planned originally.

“We need to take residents with us as we improve recycling rates. This is a pragmatic way forward which allows people to make the necessary changes at a steady pace.

“The Scottish Government’s planned deposit return scheme will have a very positive impact.

“We now have the chance to design an alternative scheme which better fits that initiative while allowing a wider range of recyclable materials to be collected locally.”

Peter Argyle, chairman of the committee, said: “I’m not looking to get into a political ding-dong with the SNP over this.The previous proposal involved getting smaller bins and the SNP supported it at that time.

“Everybody recognises changes to collections can cause concern but we’re not able to do what we originally proposed to do. This is an interim measure and we have to look again when things are clearer with Zero Waste Scotland.”

Jill Farrell, chief operating officer at Zero Waste Scotland, said: “We are very supportive of the council’s ambition and vision to meet their recycling targets.

“Scotland’s deposit return scheme will increase recycling levels for drinks bottles and cans and this will change the mix and amounts of materials local authorities collect.

“Zero Waste Scotland and the Scottish Government are progressing discussions with COSLA about the impact of deposit on local authorities’ services and Aberdeenshire Council will be one of the first priorities.”