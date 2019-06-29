North-east residents left furious over ScotRail​’s timetable changes and cancellations

Scotrail bosses have admitted “shooting themselves in the foot” over timetable changes and cancellation problems which have left north-east communities furious.

Changes put in place by ScotRail in December have meant stations such as Laurencekirk, Stonehaven and Portlethen have been stripped of Intercity trains which run between Aberdeen and the Central Belt.

Now people travelling from those towns to Glasgow and Edinburgh have to make a detour to Montrose to catch connecting trains – which they say are often delayed.

During a heated meeting at Mearns Community Campus in Laurencekirk yesterday, ScotRail management was grilled about the “unacceptable” facilities at Montrose and faced claims the north-east was “getting left behind”.

Packed public meeting in Laurencekirk where @ScotRail reps were questioned by members of the public annoyed by the changes to the timetable and the woeful service experienced on trains going south. @MairiGougeon and I working together & holding those responsible to account. pic.twitter.com/EREE1f3lep — Andrew Bowie MP (@AndrewBowieMP) June 28, 2019

Reece Watt, a blind student from Laurencekirk who attends college in Arbroath, said the changes in timetabling and raft of cancellations had left him forking out on taxis.

Mearns councillor George Carr added: “A businessman who travels from Aberdeen to Edinburgh is not more important than this chap who needs to travel to college. The current situation is unacceptable.”

ScotRail chief executive Alex Hynes pulled out of the meeting due to a “diary clash”, leaving Scott Prentice, head of business development at ScotRail, to respond to complaints.

Mr Prentice said: “We don’t always get it right first time and we have shot ourselves in the foot here.

“The service has not been good enough and I’m sorry about that.”

He added that the decision to cut Intercity trains from village stations was made to keep up with competition and improve journey times between cities.

The meeting was facilitated by SNP MSP Mairi Gougen and Conservative MSP Andrew Bowie, who crossed party divides to represent constituents.

Ms Gougen said: “There are people with appointments at Ninewells in Dundee or Foresterhill in Aberdeen who simply don’t take the trains due to fears about being late.

“I don’t think people should be punished for living in a rural area.”

Mr Bowie added: “The rural north-east is getting less attention than our urban centres.”

At the end of yesterday’s meeting, Mr Prentice promised to come back in six months with a plan.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “It’s important to hear from our customers. We’ve committed to look at the issues raised and continue to engage with them.”