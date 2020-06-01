North-east residents invited to write ‘fish tales’ for World Oceans Day

Macduff Marine Aquarium is inviting north-east residents of all ages to submit a fish tale ahead of World Oceans Day on June 8.

Your fish tale should be a short story of no more than 1,000 words, with a marine theme and written for children of any age. It can be illustrated in any way you see fit, or not at all.

There will be 4 categories for entry – under 8s, under 12s, under 16s and under 100s.

World Oceans Day is coming up and to celebrate we would like to invite you to write us a fish tale! Our favourite… Posted by Macduff Marine Aquarium on Saturday, 16 May 2020

The aquarium will choose its favourites from each category and these will be read during a special story time session on World Oceans Day on June 8 at 2pm.

In addition to having your story read, the winner from each category will win a family pass to the aquarium and an exclusive Macduff Marine Aquarium branded thornback ray soft toy.

Submissions should be emailed to macduff.aquarium@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.

Entrants should include their name, age or category of entry and location.