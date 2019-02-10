North-east residents invited to free defibrillator training session

Members of the public have been invited to a community event to learn life-saving techniques.

Lucky2bhere will be delivering the session in Peterhead to teach residents how to use public defibrillators.

The charity is planning to add the life-saving equipment in Peterhead for use in an emergency.

The device is to be placed outside the wall of Buchan House in the town.

Peterhead Community Council has urged people to go along to the training session at the Rescue Hall on Prince Street.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “We are delighted to announce Lucky2bhere will be delivering a public access defibrillator to be sited on the outside wall at Buchan House.

“To encourage everyone to use this life-saving equipment in an emergency, a free training session is taking place in the Rescue Hall.”

The event takes place at 7pm on Tuesday.