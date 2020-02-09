North-east residents invited to e-bike taster session

Residents of a north-east town are being encouraged to get on their bikes as part of a new initiative.

Aberdeenshire Council has teamed up with Ythan Cycle Club and Grampian Cycle Partnership to promote the benefits of using electric bicycles.

A taster session is to be held in Gordon Park in Ellon on Saturday February 15.

The local authority hopes encourage more people to consider cycling in order to meet objectives around sustainability and climate change.

The drop-in session will include advice from CyclingUK and Sustrans, and residents will also have the chance to try out an e-bike.

Those who already own e-bikes are encouraged to bring them along to share their stories with others.

Chris Menzies, the council’s transportations strategy team leader, said: “With the issues around climate change high on the agenda, anything we can do to encourage a simple change in behaviour which reduces carbon emissions has to be welcomed.

“Bikes might not be the answer for everyone, but e-bikes are a fantastic enabler as either a commuting option or for a quick trip to the local shop – it all makes a difference.

“The cargo bike has been made available by Aberdeenshire Council to a number of businesses over the past year and has proven to be a contender for small local deliveries.”

The drop-in session takes place on Saturday, February 15 from 11am until 1pm.