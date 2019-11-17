North-east residents invited take part in diabetes study

North-east residents suffering from Type 1 diabetes have been invited to take part in group discussions related to the condition.

Emma Tassie, a PhD student at Aberdeen University, is appealing for sufferers to come forward to take part in discussions about glucose monitoring devices.

She said: “We are conducting a research study to gain an understanding of the opinions and preferences of adults with type 1 diabetes for glucose monitoring devices by hosting group discussions.

“We know managing diabetes can be difficult and we are interested in how the different glucose monitoring devices available today help you manage your diabetes.”

Refreshments will be provided for all those taking part in the focus group.

It will be held in the Polwarth Building at Foresterhill.

To get involved e-mail emma.tassie@abdn.ac.uk with a preferred date and time.