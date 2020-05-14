North-east residents get behind social media campaign to showcase region’s beauty

Stunning sunsets and blossoming trees are just some of the eye-catching views from across Aberdeen and the wider north-east shared as part of a social media campaign.

VisitScotland’s #AWindowOnScotland campaign has seen people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire their own unique view of the world while they are on lockdown.

As part of the regional contribution, the Butterworth Gallery at Ballogie, Aberdeenshire, shared images of stunning yellow wood primroses and Skene House Hotels shared artwork adorning the wall of an Aberdeen building as part of the Nuart festival.

Jo Robinson, regional director for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for Visit Scotland posted a picture of the flowering pink cherry tree in her garden and VisitAberdeenshire Chief Executive Chris Foy shared an beautiful pink sky from his patio door in Maryculter.

The campaign aims to reminding people of what awaits them when travel restrictions are changed and they can venture back into the great outdoors.

Since the national tourism organisation launched the campaign three weeks ago, the hashtag has been used around 2.5k times across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, creating a visual map of the country’s villages, towns and cities.

The initiative sees people asked to take a picture of a view from their property and post it on social media using the hashtag #AWindowOnScotland and their location (i.e. #Aberdeen, #Aberdeenshire, #riverdon)

It has a clear stay at home message but allows everyone to show their part of Scotland to the world.

Jo said: “We’re thrilled at the reaction to #AWindowOnScotland from residents across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and heartened that businesses and locals are engaging with the campaign and using the opportunity to share their windows on Scotland with the world during this challenging time.

“The staycation market will be a key driver in the country’s economic recovery and the many wonderful views people have been sharing while they stay at home will surely be an incentive for many to travel when the time comes.

“The campaign is far from over and we’d encourage residents and businesses to continue posting their views, however they may look, as it is all Scotland, to help lift the spirits of those at home and abroad.”

Chris said: “I was delighted to support VisitScotland’s campaign with my contribution of a sunset image taken from my home. It is a fantastic opportunity to share images from across our amazing region and remind people of the beauty and stunning scenery that awaits them once restrictions are lifted.

“We may not be able to welcome visitors at this time, but this is a great way to share our love of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as well as Scotland while we continue to stay at home.”

For further information of VisitScotland’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, go to visitscotland.org/supporting-your-business/advice/coronavirus