North-east residents’ fury as council-supported bus services axed

Community groups have called on residents to have their say after some council-supported bus services are to be scrapped.

Aberdeenshire Council said budget pressures within the transportation service have led to the decision to withdraw or change nearly 30 routes.

It is expected funding to subsidise buses will be cut by £560,000 when the local authority sets its budget this month.

Among the affected routes are the Saturday buses for service 26 between Luthermuir or Laurencekirk and Stonehaven, which is to be withdrawn with no other alternatives.

The 51 Fraserburgh-Ellon Saturday service is also among those set to be withdrawn.

Head of transportation at the local authority Ewan Wallace said, due to lack of demand, some of the services were now costing £20 per passenger journey.

Community groups whose members use the bus have called on residents to voice their concerns, with Mr Wallace saying he is happy to speak to people.

Lisa Buchan, chairwoman of Peterhead Community Council, said: “I am pleased Ewan Wallace has made himself available for the public to contact where there is an adverse effect.

“I appreciate difficult decisions are having to be taken to save money but this must be balanced against the needs of the people using the services.”

Susie Brown, secretary for Mearns Community Council (MCC), said: “We are so disappointed to learn that yet another service has been cut to rural communities.

“Drumlithie, Auchenblae, Laurencekirk and Luthermuir residents will be unable to leave the villages at the weekend without private transport.”

Mr Wallace said: “We have tried to minimise the potential negative impact for individuals and communities where possible, but would encourage anyone who feels they would be unduly affected to get in touch.

“We realise this may have a detrimental effect on passengers as well as some operators, but the council and communities will continue to have difficult decisions to make on the provision of local services into the future.

“These routes have been chosen primarily because they are not being used as well as would be expected, to justify the money spent by the council.”