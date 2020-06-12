North-east residents furious after trees cut down

A group of residents in a north-east community have spoken of their concerns after an avenue of trees was cut down during nesting season.

The group, who all live in Tornaveen, have raised concerns about the loss of trees along the B9119.

They fear the natural heritage of the area will be lost – as well as voicing concerns over the impact of birds nesting in the trees.

One of the group, artist and musician Margaret Preston, 62, said the area was being “devastated”.

She said: “We understand there has sometimes got to be work done for safety reasons or because trees are diseased, but the timing of it is all wrong. It is devastating this beautiful area.

“We all live along the road and everyone is pretty upset about what has happened. Nobody was expecting to lose this many trees, and they are all nature lovers so it is upsetting.

“We have got real pride in our natural surroundings and it is not nice to see it taken away like this.”

A spokesman for the Learney Estate said the trees were being removed due to concerns over the safety of road users and allayed fears over the destruction of animal habitats as he revealed felling had been suspended to prevent the nests being lost.

And he said employees working at the site had been subjected to false accusations online.

He said: “All owners of the land adjoining public roads have an obligation to ensure that the trees on that land do not pose a threat to road users. So as to ensure public safety Learney Estate regularly carries out roadside tree-felling work when potential tree-falls pose a risk to passing vehicles.

“All work is carried out with the approval of Aberdeenshire Council and Scottish Forestry and following all regulatory requirements; including the requirements laid down in the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

“It is of concern to the owners of the estate that, whilst conducting wholly lawful work alongside the B9119 this spring, the estate employees, contractors, and owners have been vilified with a series of unfounded allegations published online both in relation to the estate’s motives and the legality of their actions.

“Learney Estate wishes to clarify that the trees to be felled alongside the B9119 have negligible commercial value, that the felling is being conducted solely for the safety of the general public, and that all operations are being undertaken to the highest possible environmental standards. In the meantime felling has been suspended after nests were spotted that may or may not be in use.

“As a responsible employer, Learney Estate regards the welfare of its staff as its overriding concern. Any allegations of harassment made towards our staff are treated with the utmost seriousness.

“The owners of the estate feel that it is reasonable that our staff are able do their lawful work in a safe, tolerant, and friendly environment.

“In the event that anyone wishes to take issue with or has concerns regarding the activities of the estate then those concerns should be raised with the management.”

No consultation period was required for the felling of the trees, and the estate insisted the decision was only taken once all other courses of action had been exhausted.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “In this instance, the necessary felling licence was provided by the regulatory body, Scottish Forestry, which operates a public consultation process on all such applications.

“These trees were not subject to a Tree Preservation Order which would have necessitated permission from ourselves. In terms of the more general biodiversity and environmental issues associated with tree felling, these issues are covered by Scottish Forestry and relevant legislation.”